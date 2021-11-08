Spider-Man is surrounded by villains in new 'No Way Home' poster

1/5

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Tom Holland attends the premiere of "Spies in Disguise" on December 4, 2019. Sony has released a new poster for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Spider-Man is contending with multiple villains in a new poster for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man, who is wearing an armored suit, is surrounded by Doctor Octopus' tentacles, while Green Goblin can be seen in the background flying on his glider in the poster. Advertisement

The poster also contains lightning in a reference to Electro and clouds of sand, which appears to be a reference to Sandman.

"The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17," Sony said on Twitter.

Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange open up the multiverse in No Way Home after Spider-Man asks the Sorcerer Supreme to cast a spell that will make the world forget his secret identity as Peter Parker.

Alfred Molina stars in No Way Home where he is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from 2004's Spider-Man 2, which starred Tobey Maguire as the wall-crawler. Jamie Foxx also stars and is returning as Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

Advertisement

The inclusion of Molina and Foxx along with the multiverse plotline has led many to believe that Maguire and Garfield will be returning as well, however, Garfield denied the rumors in September while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Green Goblin featured in the poster for No Way Home resembles Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Maguire's Spider-Man films. Maguire also battled Thomas Haden Church's Sandman in 2007's Spider-Man 3.