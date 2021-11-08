Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'

1/5

Foo Fighters arrive for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in February 2016. The band will star in their own horror comedy film titled "Studio 666." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters have announced a new, horror comedy film titled Studio 666, which is coming to theaters on Feb. 25. Foo Fighters released a poster for the project on Twitter Monday that features the band centered around a creepy looking house. Advertisement

Members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee will star in the film and portray themselves.

Studio 666 will follow Foo Fighters has they rent a creepy mansion filled with rock and roll history to record their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. Grohl will be creatively blocked with evil forces entering into his consciousness.

Co-stars include Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

BJ McDonnell (Hatchet III, Slayer: The Repentless Kilogy) is directing, based off a story by Grohl, with Jeff Behler and Rebecca Hughes penning the screenplay. Open Road Films has acquired worldwide rights.

"After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level. A full length feature horror comedy film. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible," Grohl said in a statement to Deadline.

"Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight -- told you that place was haunted! -- we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that [expletive] rocks," he continued. "And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream and headband in your popcorn. Studio 666 will [expletive] you up."