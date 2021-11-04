Trending
Movies
Nov. 4, 2021 / 11:16 AM

'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic

By Annie Martin
Bono voices Clay Calloway in the new film "Sing 2." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Illumination is giving a glimpse of the new film Sing 2.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring the voices of U2 singer Bono and actress Scarlett Johansson.

The preview shows Johansson's Ash and Bono's Clay perform a new version of the classic U2 song "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Meanwhile, Johnny (Taron Egerton) is seen rehearsing and training for the group's new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City.

The film also features Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal and Halsey as Porsha.

"Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet ...all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star (Bono) ... to join them," an official description reads.

Sing 2 is a sequel to Sing, which opened in 2016. The new film is also written and directed by Garth Jennings and opens in theaters Dec. 22.

