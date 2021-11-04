Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 4, 2021 / 11:50 AM

'The Power of the Dog' trailer brings Thomas Savage novel to life

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Power of the Dog' trailer brings Thomas Savage novel to life
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank in the new film "The Power of the Dog." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Power of the Dog.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the western drama Thursday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Advertisement

The preview shows George (Plemons) bring his new wife, Rose (Dunst), and her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee) home to live with him and his brother, Phil (Cumberbatch) on their ranch in 1925.

Phil immediately hates and resents Rose and Peter and does his best to make the pair miserable. Peter, however, develops a plan to save his mother.

The Power of the Dog is based on the Thomas Savage novel of the same name. The film is directed by Jane Campion (The Piano) and co-stars Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine and Frances Conroy.

The Power of the Dog premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The film will open in select theaters Nov. 17 before it starts streaming Dec. 1 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Read More

Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix 'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic 'Pen15': Maya, Anna have boyfriends in Season 2, Part 2 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Sing 2," an animated film featuring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono and other stars, will open in theaters in December.
Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Snow White."
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sofia Boutella is set to star in Zack Snyder's next film at Netflix, sci-fi actioner "Rebel Moon."
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Movies // 1 day ago
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Belfast," "Boiling Point," "Censor," "After Love," "The Souvenir Part II" and other films are nominated for BIFA awards.
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Movies // 2 days ago
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. will star with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer," a biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Jared Leto is a super-powered vampire who is fighting his urge to hunt and consume blood in the new trailer for "Morbius."
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramírez to star in romance film 'Nobody's Heart'
Movies // 2 days ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramírez to star in romance film 'Nobody's Heart'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edge Ramírez are set to star in a new romance film from director Isabel Coixet titled "Nobody's Heart."
'Boondock Saints 3' in the works with original cast, director
Movies // 2 days ago
'Boondock Saints 3' in the works with original cast, director
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flannery and director Troy Duffy will reunite for "The Boondock Saints III."
Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Lego Movie," "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the iconic cat character, "Garfield," in a film.
'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for their holiday movie "A Boy Called Christmas" on Monday. The trailer shows young Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) set out to find the elf kingdom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Sofia Vergara to play cartel boss Griselda Blanco for Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement