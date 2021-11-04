'The Power of the Dog' trailer brings Thomas Savage novel to life

1/5

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank in the new film "The Power of the Dog." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Power of the Dog. The streaming service shared a trailer for the western drama Thursday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Advertisement

The preview shows George (Plemons) bring his new wife, Rose (Dunst), and her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee) home to live with him and his brother, Phil (Cumberbatch) on their ranch in 1925.

Phil immediately hates and resents Rose and Peter and does his best to make the pair miserable. Peter, however, develops a plan to save his mother.

The Power of the Dog is based on the Thomas Savage novel of the same name. The film is directed by Jane Campion (The Piano) and co-stars Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine and Frances Conroy.

The Power of the Dog premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The film will open in select theaters Nov. 17 before it starts streaming Dec. 1 on Netflix.