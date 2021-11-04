Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'

1/5

Gal Gadot is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action version of "Snow White." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White. Deadline reported that Gadot is in final negotiations to take on the role. Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that the actress is in final negotiations.

The project is a new take on Disney's original 1938 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Evil Queen is the villainous stepmother of Snow White who grows jealous of her beauty.

Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White. Zegler will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, which hits theaters on Dec. 10.

Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) is serving as director. The live-action film will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Gadot will next be seen in Netflix's Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which comes to the streaming service on Friday.

Gadot discussed dancing with Johnson in the film on Wednesday while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Gadot said she was nervous about dancing with Johnson at first due to his large physique.

"You're a big guy and my toes are sensitive," Gadot told Johnson about being worried that he would crush her feet.