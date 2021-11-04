Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 4, 2021 / 9:24 AM

Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'
Gal Gadot is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action version of "Snow White." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White.

Deadline reported that Gadot is in final negotiations to take on the role.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that the actress is in final negotiations.

The project is a new take on Disney's original 1938 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Evil Queen is the villainous stepmother of Snow White who grows jealous of her beauty.

Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White. Zegler will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, which hits theaters on Dec. 10.

Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) is serving as director. The live-action film will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Gadot will next be seen in Netflix's Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which comes to the streaming service on Friday.

Gadot discussed dancing with Johnson in the film on Wednesday while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Gadot said she was nervous about dancing with Johnson at first due to his large physique.

Advertisement

"You're a big guy and my toes are sensitive," Gadot told Johnson about being worried that he would crush her feet.

Read More

'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot gives birth to third child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sofia Boutella is set to star in Zack Snyder's next film at Netflix, sci-fi actioner "Rebel Moon."
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Belfast," "Boiling Point," "Censor," "After Love," "The Souvenir Part II" and other films are nominated for BIFA awards.
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Movies // 1 day ago
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. will star with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer," a biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Jared Leto is a super-powered vampire who is fighting his urge to hunt and consume blood in the new trailer for "Morbius."
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramírez to star in romance film 'Nobody's Heart'
Movies // 1 day ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramírez to star in romance film 'Nobody's Heart'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edge Ramírez are set to star in a new romance film from director Isabel Coixet titled "Nobody's Heart."
'Boondock Saints 3' in the works with original cast, director
Movies // 2 days ago
'Boondock Saints 3' in the works with original cast, director
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flannery and director Troy Duffy will reunite for "The Boondock Saints III."
Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "The Lego Movie," "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the iconic cat character, "Garfield," in a film.
'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for their holiday movie "A Boy Called Christmas" on Monday. The trailer shows young Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) set out to find the elf kingdom.
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Movies // 2 days ago
'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Moonfall," a new sci-fi action disaster film from "Independence Day" director Roland Emmerich, will open in theaters in February 2022.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ begins production with original cast
Movies // 2 days ago
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ begins production with original cast
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Hocus Pocus 2," a new film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
Dolly Parton shares throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
AEW star Jon Moxley enters alcohol treatment program
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Scheana Shay: Lala Kent 'doing good' amid Randall Emmett split
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement