'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations

1/5

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film "Belfast," which leads the nominations for the British Independent Film Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The British Independent Film Awards has announced the nominations for its 2021 awards show. Actor Samuel Adewunmi and actress Mimi Keene unveiled the nominees at a live stream event Wednesday in London. Advertisement

Belfast and Boiling Point lead the field with 11 nominations each. Censor, After Love and The Souvenir Part II follow with 9 nominations each, followed by Ali & Ava with seven and The Nest with six.

Belfast's nominations include Best Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actress for Judi Dench and Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds.

The film is written and directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan. The coming-of-age comedy-drama centers on a young boy living amid the tumult of Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the 1960s.

#BIFA2021 Nominations And finally, here are the outstanding nominees for Best British Independent Film! After Love Ali & Ava Boiling Point The Nest The Souvenir Part II Learn more about all of this year's nominees at: https://t.co/5P6SxRtfwJ pic.twitter.com/yNoTxJzl3W— BIFA (@BIFA_film) November 3, 2021

Boiling Point's nominations include Best British Independent Film, Best Director for Philip Barantini, Best Actor for Stephen Graham and Breakthrough Performance for Lauryn Ajufo.

Advertisement

The film is written and directed by Barantini and also stars Vinette Robinson, Alice Feetham, Jason Flemyng and Hannah Walters. The movie follows a chef (Graham) as he preps for the busiest night of the year.

#BIFA2021 Nominations Here are this year's exceptional nominees for Best Director... Aleem Khan - After Love Clio Barnard - Ali & Ava Phillip Barantini - Boiling Point Sean Durkin - The Nest Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir Part IIhttps://t.co/5P6SxRtfwJ pic.twitter.com/LhOwtysOsS— BIFA (@BIFA_film) November 3, 2021

The British Independent Film Awards will take place Dec. 5.