Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. have joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that Damon, 51, and Downey, 56, have joined the cast of the upcoming biopic.

Damon and Downey will star with Cillian Murphy, who will play American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt is also in talks to join the cast as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is written and directed by Nolan. The film is based on the Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which explores how Oppenheimer helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Sources said Damon will play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb. Downey will portray Lewis Strauss, the Atomic Energy Commissioner who initiated hearings that questioned Oppenheimer's loyalty to the United States.

Oppenheimer will open in theaters July 21, 2023, according to Deadline.

Nolan previously collaborated with Murphy on Batman Begins and with Damon on Interstellar.