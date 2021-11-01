'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space

Halle Berry stars in the new sci-fi action disaster film "Moonfall." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

In the preview, Earth is facing an extinction event, as the Moon has been knocked from its gravitational orbit and is hurtling toward the planet.

Donald Sutherland's Holdenfield says the astronauts of Apollo 11 "found something ... that they kept hidden for 50 years" on the day of the Moon landing, pointing to a dark government conspiracy.

Jo (Berry) teams up with astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) to go to space, where they discover the truth and attempt to save humanity.

"These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is," an official description reads.

Moonfall is written and directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day). The film co-stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor and Carolina Bartczak.

Lionsgate shared a first teaser for the movie in September.

Moonfall opens in theaters Feb. 4, 2022.