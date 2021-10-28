What to binge: Horror movies for Halloween weekend

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in "Halloween Kills" on Peacock. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Since Halloween is on a Sunday this year, you have all weekend to cram in horror movies. Here are some recommendations for scary movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Tubi, IMDB TV and even Disney+ this Halloween weekend. Halloween Kills -- Peacock Advertisement

The big killer in town is the latest Halloween sequel, still in theaters. It premiered on Peacock Oct.15. Picking up right where 2018's Halloween left off, Kills sees Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) escape the trap Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) set for him and continues terrorizing Haddonfield, Ill., on Halloween night. Get ready for Halloween Ends next year, and then the inevitable sequel after that.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin -- Paramount+

It's been six years since Paranormal Activity explored The Ghost Dimension. The new sequel is a Paramount+ exclusive. Margot (Emily Bader) finds her distant relatives with an online DNA test. But, when she goes to visit them in Amish country, she uncovers terrifying secrets. Fortunately, her friend is filming the whole thing so the viewer can see everything scary that happens.

Fear Street Trilogy -- Netflix

Netflix released a trilogy of R.L. Stine adaptations this summer. If you've been waiting, Halloween is the time to catch up, or see them again. The films are set in 1994, 1978 and 1666 respectively using the same cast to tell how the same curse plagues a small town in each era.

A Quiet Place Part II -- Paramount+

One of the first movies delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II finally opened in theaters this May. Now the box office hit is streaming. The Abbott Family (Emily Blunt, Milicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) ventures out into the world and finds uncle Emmett (Cillian Murphy) while still avoiding monsters who can hear any sound they make. Writer/director John Krasinski reveals scary new corners of the terrifying silent world. Paramount+ has the original Quiet Place too.

The Shining -- HBO Max

Taking things back to cinema history for a bit, HBO Max has the Stanley Kubrick Stephen King classic The Shining. Jack Nicholson's descent into madness in a remote mountain hotel is highly quotable ("Here's Johnny!" "All work and no play make Jack a dull boy.") The ghostly twins and Room 237 give Nicholson a run for his money in the scary department.

His House -- Netflix

This independent horror movie premiered at Sundance in 2020 and then on Netflix last October. Two Sudanese refugees (Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku) try to make a new life in England only to be stuck in a haunted house. Writer/director Remi Weekes (with co-writers Felicity Evans and Toby Venables) explores African mythology that makes this haunting unique and powerful.

The Invisible Man -- HBO Max

Saw and Insidious writer Leigh Whannell reinvented the classic Universal monster. Elisabeth Moss stars as the ex-girlfriend whose abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) finds a new way to torment her. This time, he's a technological whiz who's invented an invisibility suit. Inventive new visual effects and Moss's harrowing performance make this Invisible Man a movie you have to see.

Hocus Pocus -- Disney+

Disney doesn't have a lot of horror movies, but one movie in its library has become a Halloween favorite ever since it premiered in 1993. Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as three witches back to terrorize the town that hanged them in 1693. This mischievous musical romp is so beloved it's getting a sequel decades later.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre -- AMC+, Tubi, IMDB

The original grueling horror experience is now available to watch for free with ads on services like Tubi and IMDB TV, or to AMC+ subscribers. On a trip to Sally's (Marilyn Burns) family home to visit her grandfather's grave, Sally and her friends run afoul of a cannibal family led by Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) and his favorite lumber tool. Showtime and Shudder subscribers also have access to this classic.

Tragedy Girls -- Hulu, IMDB TV

This teen horror movie is a hoot. Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand) and McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) are the Tragedy Girls. They want to be serial killers but all of their crimes keep getting dismissed as freak accidents. So, they kidnap a real serial killer (Kevin Durand) to take over his legacy. This fun, violent twist on slasher movies is also a lovely ode to female friendship. Included with Hulu, or watch with ads on IMDB TV.

More horror movie series on HBO Max and more

If you're looking for more than one movie to watch, HBO Max has several horror series in their entirety including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Final Destination and the Poltergeist trilogy (not the 2015 remake though). They've also got the Conjuring trilogy and the spinoff Annabelle: Creation. The first two Conjurings are also on Netflix. You'll find the first six Nightmares on Peacock too, and the Final Destinations on AMC+ along with the first Poltergeist. The first two Hellraisers are on Tubi, Prime and AMC+ with Hellbound: Hellraiser II also available on Hulu.