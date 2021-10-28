Trending
Oct. 28, 2021 / 12:38 PM

'Wendell & Wild' teaser: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key voice demons

By Annie Martin
Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele voice demons in the new stop-motion animated film "Wendall & Wild." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Wendell & Wild.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the stop-motion animated dark fantasy film Thursday.

The preview introduces Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as the voices of the titular Wendall and Wild, two demon brothers.

The characters are "the hellishly funny demons of a teen named Kat," according to Netflix.

Wendall & Wild is directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick. Selick co-wrote the script with Peele, Key and Clay McLeod Chapman.

Wendall & Wild is coming to Netflix in 2022.

Peele and Key are close friends and frequent collaborators who starred together on Mad TV and Key & Peele. Peele is also known for writing and directing the films Get Out and Us.

