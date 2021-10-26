Trending
Oct. 26, 2021 / 12:57 PM

'A Man Named Scott' trailer: Kid Cudi reflects on creative process, struggles

By Annie Martin
"A Man Named Scott," a documentary film about singer and rapper Kid Cudi, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in November. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film A Man Named Scott.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the documentary film Tuesday featuring singer and rapper Kid Cudi.

In the preview, Kid Cudi reflects on his creative process and how "creating something new and helping people has always been an escape."

The singer also shares his struggles following the success of his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

"I just had a hard time dealing with the adjustments from being Scott to being Kid Cudi," Cudi says.

"People look up to me, but I'm not happy person," he adds. "I felt like a fraud. That's what drove me to escape from reality."

A Man Named Scott explores "Cudi's journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world."

The film is directed by Robert Alexander and produced by Complex Networks and Film 45.

A Man Named Scott premieres Nov. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Cudi released his seventh studio album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, in December 2020.

