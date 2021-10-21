Trending
Oct. 21, 2021

'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot

By Annie Martin
'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot
Dwayne Johnson stars in the new action-comedy film "Red Notice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Red Notice.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action-comedy Thursday featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The preview shows an FBI profiler (Johnson) team up with an art thief (Reynolds) in order to stop a rival thief (Gadot) from executing a daring heist.

"The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company," an official description reads.

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously collaborated with Johnson on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos co-star.

Red Notice opens in theaters Nov. 5 and starts streaming Nov. 12 on Netflix.

