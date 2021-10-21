Trending
Movies
Oct. 21, 2021 / 1:47 PM

'The Princess Switch 3' trailer: Vanessa Hudgens searches for stolen relic

By Annie Martin
Vanessa Hudgens plays triple roles in the new holiday romantic comedy "The Princess Switch 3." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy film Thursday featuring Vanessa Hudgens in triple roles.

Hudgens returns as Stacy Wyndham, the Princess of Belgravia, Margaret Delacourt, the Queen of Montenaro, and Lady Fiona Pembroke, Margaret's cousin.

The preview shows Stacy and Margaret search for a priceless stolen relic with the help of Fiona.

"[Fiona] teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in an very unexpected switch," an official description reads.

The original Princess Switch premiered on Netflix in 2018 and was followed by The Princess Switch: Switched Again in 2020. The movies are directed by Mike Rohl and co-star Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar.

The Princess Switch 3 premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

