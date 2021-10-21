Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 21, 2021 / 12:13 PM

'Ambulance' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's heist goes wrong

By Annie Martin
'Ambulance' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's heist goes wrong
Jake Gyllenhaal File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Ambulance.

The studio shared a trailer for the action-thriller Thursday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Advertisement

The preview shows Danny (Gyllenhaal) convince his foster brother Will (Abdul-Mateen) to take part in a $32 million bank heist. Will, a veteran, husband and father, desperately needs money to pay for his wife's surgery.

The heist goes wrong and Danny and Will end up taking an EMT (Eiza González) and an injured cop hostage in an ambulance.

"In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen," an official description reads.

Ambulance is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name. The new movie is written by Chris Fedak and directed by Michael Bay.

Ambulance will open in theaters Feb. 18, 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot Freida Pinto says she married Cory Tran Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'King Richard' trailer questions Will Smith's coaching, parenting
Movies // 25 minutes ago
'King Richard' trailer questions Will Smith's coaching, parenting
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for "King Richard" on Thursday. Extended clips show sports agents and coaches questioning Richard Williams' (Will Smith) management of his daughters.
'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds take on Gal Gadot
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Red Notice," a new action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Uncharted': Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg hunt for treasure in new trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg hunt for treasure in new trailer
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tom Holland brings video game character Nathan Drake to life in the new trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles
Movies // 10 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya: 'Dune' roles reflect teenage struggles
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson discuss their roles in "Dune" and how the sci-fi saga reflects modern day struggles of teens and parents. "Dune" premieres Thursday on HBO Max and in Friday in theaters.
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt is in talks to join director Christopher Nolan's next film titled "Oppenheimer."
'Rise': Disney+ to explore Giannis Antetokounmpo's family, history in new film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Rise': Disney+ to explore Giannis Antetokounmpo's family, history in new film
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A new film about the true story behind NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo, titled "Rise," is in development at Disney+.
Selina Ringel deals with pandemic pregnancy in 'Single Mother By Choice' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Selina Ringel deals with pandemic pregnancy in 'Single Mother By Choice' trailer
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Selina Ringel is dealing with being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic in the new trailer for upcoming HBO Max film, "Single Mother By Choice."
Lifetime sets three movies for 2022 with Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett, Tatyana Ali
Movies // 1 day ago
Lifetime sets three movies for 2022 with Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett, Tatyana Ali
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Lifetime has set three new original movies for winter 2022 starring Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett and Tatyana Ali.
'Being the Ricardos' teaser introduces Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball
Movies // 2 days ago
'Being the Ricardos' teaser introduces Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Being the Ricardos," a new film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as "I Love Lucy" stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December.
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' trailer showcases animated Disney+ film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' trailer showcases animated Disney+ film
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," an animated film adaptation of the Jeff Kinney book, is coming to Disney+ in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski, Joey Soloway support 'Netflix' Dave Chappelle walkout
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2021
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
Krysten Ritter: 'Girl in the Woods' character is how she looked in high school
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Rob Schneider, dressed as a hamster, eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement