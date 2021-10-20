Selina Ringel deals with pandemic pregnancy in 'Single Mother By Choice' trailer

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Selina Ringel is dealing with being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic in the new trailer for upcoming HBO Max film, Single Mother By Choice.

Ringel, who is also the writer and producer, is making her feature film acting debut in the clip.

Ringel portrays herself as a workholic woman that sets out to have a baby on her own terms. The film was designed to present a fictional story tracking her real-life experiences with being pregnant in real-time.

She is forced to go through her pregnancy alone as the pandemic arrives.

Ringel's husband Dan Levy Dagerman serves as director. The couple wrote, produced and edited segments of the film each month of Ringel's pregnancy.

Co-stars include Brittany S. Hall, Vanessa Angel, Christy Carlson Romano, Arap Bethke, Anna Campbell, George Tsai, Anna Evelyn and Marimar Vega.

HBO Max as acquired the streaming rights to the film, which will come to the streaming service on Nov. 2.