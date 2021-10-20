'Rise': Disney+ to explore Giannis Antetokounmpo's family, history in new film

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will have his family and life explored in a new Disney+ film titled "Rise." The film will also follow his brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A new film about the true story behind NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Kostas Antetokounmpo, titled Rise, is in development at Disney+. The film will follow the Antetokounmpo family as they arrive in Greece from Nigeria and find basketball. The family struggled to obtain Greek citizenship with Giannis entering the NBA Draft in 2013 as a long shot prospect. Advertisement

Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo are all NBA champions. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo won their first NBA Championship in July for the Milwaukee Bucks while Kostas Antetokounmpo won the title last year as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Real-life brothers Uche Agada and Ral Agada will portray young Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo with Jaden Osimuwa and Elijah Shomanke portraying their brothers Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo, respectively.

Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki will star as parents Charles and Vera, respectively. Co-stars include Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, Maximiliano Hernandez, Eddie Cahill, Pilar Holland and McColm Kona Cephas Jr.

Akin Omotoso (Vaya) is directing with Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as executive producer.

Rise will come to Disney+ in 2022.

"I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is brining my family's story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life," Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement.