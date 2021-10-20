Lifetime sets three movies for 2022 with Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett, Tatyana Ali

Amber Riley is set to star in new Lifetime movie "Single Black Female," alongside Raven Goodwin. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Lifetime has set three new original movies for winter 2022 that star Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett and Tatyana Ali. Riley will be joined by Raven Goodwin in Single Black Female along with K. Michelle, who makes a special appearance. Advertisement

Goodwin stars as the new host of an afternoon talk show who hires Riley as her new assistant. The new assistant is harboring a dark secret and wants to take over her boss' life. Shari Carpenter directs based of a script by Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa'Rah L. Jones.

Luckett stars in Line Sisters, which follows a group of sorority sisters who reunite on the outer banks of North Carolina. Strange and inexplicable things start to happen to the sorority sisters, which threatens to unearth a deadly secret.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta'Rhonda Jones and Drew Sidora also star in Line Sisters, from director Tailiah Breon and based off a script by Jasmine S. Green and Scott Mullen.

Ali will be taking on the dual role of twins in Vanished: Searching for My Sister. The film follows Ali as she takes matters into her own hands after her twin sister goes missing. Justin Bruening, Jasmine Guy, Carolyn Hennesy and Anthony 'Treach' Criss also star.

Advertisement

Tim Woodward Jr. directs Vanished: Searching for My Sister based off a script by Christina Welsh.

"We are so excited for these upcoming movies -- they are a rollercoaster ride full of suspense, secrets and scandals that our audience just cannot resist," Amy Winer, EVP and head of programming at Lifetime and LMN said in a statement.