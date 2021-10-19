Trending
Oct. 19, 2021

M. Night Shyamalan to serve as Berlin Film Festival jury president

M. Night Shyamalan was named jury president for the Berlin International Film Festival in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
M. Night Shyamalan was named jury president for the Berlin International Film Festival in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan will serve as jury president at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival.

The 51-year-old American director was named jury president of the 72nd annual film festival, known as the Berlinale, on Tuesday.

Shyamalan is known for such films as The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs. His most recent movie, Old, opened in theaters in July.

"I'm pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the jury," Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. "Throughout his career, he's shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread."

"Within the US movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one's ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection," he added.

In a statement, Shyamalan said he has "always felt like an independent filmmaker within the system of Hollywood."

"It is exactly those things in us that are different and unorthodox that define our voice. I have tried to maintain these things in myself and cheer others on to protect those aspects in their art and in themselves," the director said.

"Being asked to be a part of Berlinale is deeply meaningful to me. It represents the highest imprimatur for a filmmaker. Being able to support and celebrate the world's very best talent in storytelling is a gift I happily accepted," he added.

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival will run Feb. 10-20 in 2022.

