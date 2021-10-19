'Being the Ricardos' teaser introduces Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Movie Comedy or Musical
for her portrayal of a homicidal TV personality in "To Die For" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 21, 1996. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cst members Tom Cruise (L) and wife Kidman, who co-star in "Eyes Wide Shut," arrive for the premiere in Los Angeles on July 13, 1999. The couple met on the set of "Days of Thunder" in 1989, married in 1990 and split in 2001
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Kidman begs off continued questioning at the premiere of "Moulin Rouge"
in New York City on April 17, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman won Best Actress
for the film "The Hours" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Kidman arrives at the premiere of "Dogville"
in New York City on March 22, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 16, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman (L) chats with the media at the United Nations after being appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNIFEM
by Noeleen Heyzer, Executive Director, United Nations Development Fund for Women in New York City on January 26, 2006. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives at the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 25, 2007. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Kidman signs autographs as she arrives for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 18, 2008. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Kidman poses backstage at the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 27, 2011. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Urban (L) and Kidman arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. The couple have been together since 2006
and share two children together, Sunday Rose Urban and Faith Margaret Urban. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Rabbit Hole,"
arrives at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 16, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 1, 2012. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Urban (L) and Kidman arrive for the Primetime Emmy
s in Los Angeles on September 23, 2012. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, Kidman and Urban attend the G'Day USA Los Angeles gala in Los Angeles on January 12, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 24, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jury member Kidman arrives at the jury photocall during the Cannes International Film Festival
in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2013. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 5, 2014. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kidman (L) and Urban attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, cast members Rooney Mara, Dev Patel, Kidman and director Garth Davis arrive at the premiere of "Lion," winner of the Audience Award
, during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 10, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kidman attends the Critics' Choice Awards
in Santa Monica, Calif., on December 11, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives for the the SAG Awards
in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Urban (L) and Kidman arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Kidman, Elisabeth Moss and Jane Campion arrive at a photocall for the film "Top of the Lake: China Girl" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2017. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives on the red carpet
at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives on the red carpet at Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 13, 2017. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, cast members Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley appear backstage after winning the award
for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alexander Skarsgard (L) and Kidman appear backstage with the awards
for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for "Big Little Lies," during the the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 21, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kidman (L) and nominee
Urban attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Honoree
Kidman arrives on the red carpet of the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 24, 2018. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Kidman arrives for the premiere of "Boy Erased" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 11, 2018. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kidman arrives for the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 3, 2019. The month before, Kidman appeared with "Bombshell" costars
Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman (L) and Urban attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kidman attends the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The next year, Kidman stayed in character for six months
while filming "Nine Perfect Strangers." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo