'Being the Ricardos' teaser introduces Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Being the Ricardos.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Tuesday featuring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Advertisement

The preview shows Ball (Kidman) and Arnaz (Bardem) on the set of I Love Lucy. In a voiceover, Ball declares herself "the biggest asset" of the Columbia Broadcasting System.

"I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing," she says. "I work side-by-side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then do it again the next year."

Being the Ricardos takes place over the course of a week of filming of I Love Lucy as Ball and Arnaz face challenges in their personal and professional lives.

The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) and co-stars J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy.

Advertisement

Being the Ricardos will open in theaters Dec. 10 before being released Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.