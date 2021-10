'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M

"The Last Duel" star Matt Damon attends the premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actress Awkwafina attends the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"No Time to Die" star Daniel Craig arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Jamie Lee Curtis horror flick, Halloween Kills, is the No. 1 film in North America this weekend, earning $50.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is No Time to Die with $24.3 million, followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 3 with $16.5 million, The Addams Family 2 at No. 4 with $7.2 million and The Last Duel at No. 5 with $4.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Honsla Rakh at No. 7 with $706,000, Free Guy at No. 8 with $680,000, Lamb at No. 9 with $543,000 and Most Eligible Bachelor at No. 10 with $470,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $109 million, compared with last weekend's Top 10 take of $108 million when No Time to Die was No. 1.