Oct. 17, 2021 / 2:56 PM

'Halloween Kills' tops North American box office with $50.4M

Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween Kills is the No.1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Jamie Lee Curtis horror flick, Halloween Kills, is the No. 1 film in North America this weekend, earning $50.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is No Time to Die with $24.3 million, followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 3 with $16.5 million, The Addams Family 2 at No. 4 with $7.2 million and The Last Duel at No. 5 with $4.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Honsla Rakh at No. 7 with $706,000, Free Guy at No. 8 with $680,000, Lamb at No. 9 with $543,000 and Most Eligible Bachelor at No. 10 with $470,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $109 million, compared with last weekend's Top 10 take of $108 million when No Time to Die was No. 1.

