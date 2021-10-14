'The Tender Bar': Ben Affleck is a father figure to Tye Sheridan in new trailer

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Tye Sheridan receives help and advice from Ben Affleck as he pursues his dreams of becoming a writer in the new trailer for The Tender Bar, from director George Clooney.

Sheridan portrays J.R. who grew up without his biological father but was helped by his uncle Charlie (Affleck) in the clip released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Uncle Charlie is a bartender who gives J.R. life advice while working at his bar and inspires his nephew to continue reading and writing.

J.R. makes it to Yale, falls in love and ultimately confronts his father.

The Tender Bar, based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, is coming to select theaters on Dec. 17. before heading to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 17.

Co-stars include Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Briana Middleton and Max Martini. William Monahan penned the script.