Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 14, 2021 / 10:08 AM

'The Tender Bar': Ben Affleck is a father figure to Tye Sheridan in new trailer

By
Tye Sheridan stars in the new trailer for The Tender Bar alongside Ben Affleck. George Clooney serves as director. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Tye Sheridan stars in the new trailer for "The Tender Bar" alongside Ben Affleck. George Clooney serves as director. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Tye Sheridan receives help and advice from Ben Affleck as he pursues his dreams of becoming a writer in the new trailer for The Tender Bar, from director George Clooney.

Sheridan portrays J.R. who grew up without his biological father but was helped by his uncle Charlie (Affleck) in the clip released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Uncle Charlie is a bartender who gives J.R. life advice while working at his bar and inspires his nephew to continue reading and writing.

J.R. makes it to Yale, falls in love and ultimately confronts his father.

The Tender Bar, based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, is coming to select theaters on Dec. 17. before heading to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 17.

Co-stars include Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Briana Middleton and Max Martini. William Monahan penned the script.

George Clooney attends 'The Tender Bar' premiere at London Film Festival

Director George Clooney (L) and his wife, Amal Clooney, attend the premiere of "The Tender Bar" at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Sunday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Matt Damon says 'Good Will Hunting' took 'forever' to write with Ben Affleck George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle back new film and TV school What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bruised' trailer: Halle Berry plays disgraced MMA fighter
Movies // 23 minutes ago
'Bruised' trailer: Halle Berry plays disgraced MMA fighter
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Bruised," a new sports drama directed by and starring Halle Berry, is coming to Netflix in November.
Toni Collette joins Catherine Hardwicke's mob comedy 'Mafia Mamma'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Toni Collette joins Catherine Hardwicke's mob comedy 'Mafia Mamma'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Toni Collette is set to star in a new action comedy from director Catherine Hardwicke titled "Mafia Mamma."
From deep in rural India, an outsider's story resonates in 'Pedro'
Movies // 1 day ago
From deep in rural India, an outsider's story resonates in 'Pedro'
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Premiering at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, Natesh Hegde's "Pedro" is picking up buzz with its tale of a social outcast set in a remote forest village of rural India, a location rarely seen on screen.
'Home Sweet Home Alone' trailer: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney play would-be burglars
Movies // 2 days ago
'Home Sweet Home Alone' trailer: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney play would-be burglars
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Home Sweet Home Alone," a new "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, is coming to Disney+.
'Scream': Neve Campbell confronts a new Ghostface in latest trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Scream': Neve Campbell confronts a new Ghostface in latest trailer
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Neve Campbell must stop a new Ghostface who is on a killing spree in the latest trailer for "Scream."
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Movies // 2 days ago
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Will Poulter has been cast in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" where he will portray Adam Warlock.
Ghostface returns in new poster for 'Scream'
Movies // 3 days ago
Ghostface returns in new poster for 'Scream'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ghostface is ready to scare audiences once again in the new poster for "Scream," which was previously titled "Scream 5."
Timothee Chalamet shares first image of him as Willy Wonka
Movies // 3 days ago
Timothee Chalamet shares first image of him as Willy Wonka
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Timothee Chalamet offered a glimpse of how he will look in the upcoming fantasy movie, "Wonka."
'No Time to Die' tops the North American box office with $56M
Movies // 3 days ago
'No Time to Die' tops the North American box office with $56M
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final outing as secret agent James Bond, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Cillian Murphy to reunite with Christopher Nolan on 'Oppenheimer'
Movies // 5 days ago
Cillian Murphy to reunite with Christopher Nolan on 'Oppenheimer'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Cillian Murphy is working on another film with his frequent collaborator, writer-director Christopher Nolan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
Howie Mandel 'home and doing better' after collapsing at Starbucks
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Jonah Hill wants fans to stop commenting on his body: 'It's not helpful'
Adam Pally: 'Champaign ILL' Season 2 possible on Hulu
Adam Pally: 'Champaign ILL' Season 2 possible on Hulu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/