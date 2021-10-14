Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021 / 12:36 PM

'Bruised' trailer: Halle Berry plays disgraced MMA fighter

Halle Berry plays a disgraced MMA fighter in the new film Bruised. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Halle Berry plays a disgraced MMA fighter in the new film "Bruised." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bruised.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports drama Thursday featuring Halle Berry as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter.

The preview shows Justice (Berry) take a second chance on her fighting career while also trying to reconnect with her young son.

The film marks Berry's directorial debut and co-stars Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Valentina Shevchenko.

"Halle Berry directs and stars in a triumphant sports drama about a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out," an official description reads.

Berry said at the Sundance Film Festival in January that directing the film while also starring in the physically demanding role was "probably one of the hardest things I've ever done."

"I was relentless in telling this story," the actress said. "I had to get it out of my body so quitting or not completing it was never an option."

Bruised had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The movie will start streaming Nov. 24 on Netflix.

