Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Before her death, Aretha Franklin chose Jennifer Hudson to portray her in the movie Respect, out Friday. Hudson said Franklin's confidence in her got her through daunting acting challenges.

"If Ms. Franklin says do something, you better do it," Hudson said at a Zoom press conference. "That's the thing that got me through it, her saying, 'Jennifer, do this' because it's not an easy thing to put yourself in this position to do that."

Respect covers Franklin's life from 1952 to 1972. Skye Dakota Turner plays 10-year-old Franklin in 1952, and Hudson takes over in the late '50s.

The 39-year-old plays Franklin as she begins her recording career with jazz standards and finds success recording original music, including one of her biggest hits, the 1972 gospel album, Amazing Grace.

Hudson was able to spend time with Franklin before Franklin died in 2018. Hudson said she wanted to pay homage to Franklin for all she gave to the music industry and her fans.

"Obviously, the perspective changed when all of a sudden now I have to portray you," Hudson said. "Being able to know her and then look at her as a figure helped me be able to channel her, or at least try."

Franklin was the daughter of preacher C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker) and sang in his church before recording her own music. Aretha's mother, Barbara Siggers Franklin (Audra McDonald), died in 1952.

Due to her divorce from C.L., Barbara was allotted limited visitation with her children. Respect shows Aretha and Barbara singing together during one visit. McDonald said her brief screen time as Barbara showed how the mother struggled to remain in her children's lives.

"She's just drinking them in as much as she possibly can because she realizes that her time is short," McDonald said. "She had so little time to show them her love and show them her protection and let them know that she was there for them."

Franklin began her music career recording jazz standards, but found success when she began recording originals. Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) was the Atlantic Records executive who signed Franklin after her Columbia contract ran out.

Maron, 57, said he read Wexler's autobiography and watched interviews with him. Maron said Wexler saw Aretha as more than just a business partner.

"The way he supported her and the way he was in awe of her, and the way that he gave her the space to find her voice as a performer and singer -- there was definitely a love there," Maron said. "I tried to lean into a real sense of awe, but also be a little bit protective and not overwhelming."

Franklin's first husband, Ted White (Marlon Wayans), also was her manager. The 49-year-old Wayans said it was important to him to portray the loving side of Aretha and Ted's love affair.

"I got a chance to play somebody dangerous and sexy and represent a different version of Black love," Wayans said. "This one was complicated."

White becomes physically abusive, but Wayans said the roots of White's abuse came from his vulnerability.

"I wanted to play insecure," Wayans said. "Even though he can be on paper a bad guy, [I] allow myself to embrace the vulnerability of, dare I say, the vulnerability of someone that is so damaged they damage others."

Hudson said portraying Franklin was a passion project. Despite the pressure she felt, Hudson said she felt her costars, director Liesl Tommy and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson shared her passion.

"I have to say it was also my dream," Hudson said. "I feel as though everybody was there on one accord out of love and respect for her."