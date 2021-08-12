Trending
'The Nowhere Inn': St. Vincent struggles to make a documentary in new trailer

By
St. Vincent stars in the new trailer for The Nowhere Inn alongside Carrie Brownstein and Dakota Johnson File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- St. Vincent is the subject of a fictional music documentary that is running into creative issues in the new trailer for upcoming film, The Nowhere Inn.

St. Vincent blurs the lines between reality and fiction in the clip released on Thursday, as she hires her best friend, Carrie Brownstein, to direct the music documentary so she can show fans who she really is.

The pair run into creative issues and are unsure how to present St. Vincent's life on film, leading to debates.

"You're nerdy and normal in real life but the disparity between that and who you are on stage is jarring," Brownstein says.

"I can be St. Vincent all the time so that I can be a little bit more interesting," the real-life recording artist says.

The Nowhere Inn, from first-time filmmaker Bill Benz, (Portlandia), is coming to theaters and video-on-demand services on Sept. 17. Dakota Johnson also stars in the project, which is described as a metafictional account.

St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, co-wrote the script with Brownstein. St. Vincent also provides the music.

