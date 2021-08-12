Trending
Aug. 12, 2021

Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'

Stefanie Scott stars in horror film The Last Thing Mary Saw, which has been acquired by Shudder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Stefanie Scott stars in horror film "The Last Thing Mary Saw," which has been acquired by Shudder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Shudder has acquired period horror feature The Last Thing Mary Saw from writer and director Edoardo Vitaletti.

The horror streaming service from AMC Networks acquired the film before its world premiere Sunday at the 25th annual Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada.

Sudder will release The Last Thing Mary Saw in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in early 2022. The project will have it's U.K. premiere on Aug. 28 at FrightFest in London.

Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) stars as Mary, who is being interrogated about her grandmother's death. The film takes place in Southhold, N.Y., in 1843 and will jump back in time.

Mary was raised in a religious household and found love with the maid Eleanor, portrayed by Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan). Mary's family sees the relationship as an abomination that needs to be destroyed.

The couple try to continue seeing each other in secret, with things getting more complicated by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger played by Rory Culkin (Waco) and the revelation of greater forces at work.

"It is such an honor to join Shudder's incredible slate of films. For years, they have been raising the bar for thought-provoking genre storytelling, and I'm thrilled to partner with them in releasing The Last Thing Mary Saw," Vitaletti said in a statement.

