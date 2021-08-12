Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 12, 2021 / 11:13 AM

'Home Alone' reboot with Ellie Kemper coming to Disney+ in November

By
Ellie Kemper stars in the new holiday movie Home Sweet Home Alone. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Ellie Kemper stars in the new holiday movie "Home Sweet Home Alone." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Home Alone reboot starring Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney is coming to Disney+ in November.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that the new holiday film, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, will premiere Nov. 12.

Advertisement

Home Sweet Home Alone is a reboot of the 1990 film Home Alone and the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. Macaulay Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister in the first two films.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell wrote the script for the new movie, with Dan Mazer as director and Jeremiah Samuels as executive producer. Archie Yates, Ally Maki, Pete Holmes, Kenan Thompson and Pete Holmes also star.

Home Sweet Home Alone follows Max Mercer (Yates), a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. When a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers.

"Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensure, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home," an official description reads.

Advertisement

Disney+ shared photos featuring the Home Sweet Home Alone cast Thursday.

Kemper is known for playing Erin Hannon on The Office and Kimmy Schmidt on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Delaney played Rob Norris on Catastrophe, while Yates starred in the film Jo Jo Rabbit.

Read More

Robin Williams' children celebrate his memory on anniversary of death 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton to reprise Meredith's mom in Season 18 Lisa Rinna defends Erika Jayne: 'I don't think she knew anything' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Nowhere Inn': St. Vincent struggles to make a documentary in new trailer
Movies // 5 minutes ago
'The Nowhere Inn': St. Vincent struggles to make a documentary in new trailer
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- St. Vincent is the subject of a fictional music documentary running into creative issues in the new trailer for upcoming film, "The Nowhere Inn."
Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Shudder acquires period horror feature 'The Last Thing Mary Saw'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Shudder has acquired period horror feature "The Last Thing Mary Saw" from writer and director Edoardo Vitaletti.
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in 'Respect,' discusses the biopic with costars Audra McDonald, Marc Maron and Marlon Wayans.
'Real Housewives of the North Pole': Peacock adds 6 to cast of holiday movie
Movies // 1 day ago
'Real Housewives of the North Pole': Peacock adds 6 to cast of holiday movie
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Jearnest Corchado, Kyle Selig, Tetona Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub will join Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt in "The Real Housewives of the North Pole."
Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Movies // 1 day ago
Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Idris Elba has announced that he will be voicing Knuckles in upcoming sequel, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated film centering on Geralt of Rivia's mentor Vesemir, is coming to Netflix.
Johnny Depp to receive Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Movies // 3 days ago
Johnny Depp to receive Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp is set to receive the Donostia Award at the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
Ridley Scott to be honored at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 3 days ago
Ridley Scott to be honored at Venice Film Festival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott is set to be honored at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival with the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "The Suicide Squad" is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters, earning $26.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Movies // 6 days ago
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to "The Lost Daughter," the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/