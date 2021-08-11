Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 11, 2021 / 12:12 PM

'Real Housewives of the North Pole': Peacock adds 6 to cast of holiday movie

By
Tetona Jackson has joined the cast of the Peacock movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Tetona Jackson has joined the cast of the Peacock movie "The Real Housewives of the North Pole." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Peacock is adding 6 to the cast of its original movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole.

Jearnest Corchado (Sneakerheads), Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon), Tetona Jackson (Boomerang), Carlos Ponce (Julie and the Phantoms), Alec Mapa (Desperate Housewives) and Damon Dayoub (NCIS) have joined the cast of the holiday movie.

Advertisement

The new cast members join previously announced stars Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole follows Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt), the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont. The pair have a friendship-ending argument that sparks a town-wide feud days before Christmas.

Corchado will play Skye, Trish's daughter, with Selig as Jake, Diana's son. Ponce portrays Paul, Trish's husband, with Dayoub as Nick, a conservationist for the wildlife bureau.

Jackson will play Kendall, a magazine writer trying to make a name for herself with an exposé on the women titled Real Housewives of the North Pole. Mapa portrays Xander, Kendall's editor and new boss.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole is directed by Ron Oliver. The film is written and executive produced by Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky, with Brad Krevoy as an executive producer.

Advertisement

Richards has starred on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its premiere in 2010. Brandt is known for playing Marie Schrader on Breaking Bad.

Read More

Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt star in 'Real Housewives' holiday movie Dorinda Medley reached out to Tinsley Mortimer after Scott Kluth split 'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Idris Elba has announced that he will be voicing Knuckles in upcoming sequel, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated film centering on Geralt of Rivia's mentor Vesemir, is coming to Netflix.
Johnny Depp to receive Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
Johnny Depp to receive Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp is set to receive the Donostia Award at the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
Ridley Scott to be honored at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
Ridley Scott to be honored at Venice Film Festival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott is set to be honored at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival with the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "The Suicide Squad" is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters, earning $26.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Movies // 5 days ago
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to "The Lost Daughter," the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "Cry Macho" on Thursday. Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the drama as a former rodeo star driving a boy from Mexico to Texas.
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Movies // 6 days ago
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of "She's All That" starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, is coming to Netflix.
'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer
Movies // 1 week ago
'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Annette," a new musical film directed by Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 week ago
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "The Harder They Fall," a Netflix Western film starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King, will screen during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/