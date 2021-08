Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Idris Elba appears backstage during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba attends the 31st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in February 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba attends the premiere of "Molly's Game" in December 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba (R) and his wife Sabrina Dhowre arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in May 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba (R) and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive on at the world premiere of "Cats" in December 2019. Elba is set to star in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Idris Elba has announced that he will be voicing Knuckles in upcoming sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

"Knock, knock....," Elba said on Twitter alongside an image of Knuckles' signature spiked fist.

Advertisement

"This should punch things up," the official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series said in response.

Knuckles is a red echidna who is known for using his fists. The character made his first appearance in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the Sega Genesis, becoming a franchise mainstay ever since.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will race into theaters on April 8, 2022.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic with Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Lee Majdoub also starred in the first film, which hit theaters in February 2020.

Director Jeff Fowler is returning for the sequel along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Advertisement

Elba recently starred as DC Comics villain Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He also stars in Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which will open the 65th annual BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6.