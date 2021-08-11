Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 11, 2021 / 8:53 AM

Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

By
Idris Elba (R) and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive on at the world premiere of Cats in December 2019. Elba is set to star in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Idris Elba (R) and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive on at the world premiere of "Cats" in December 2019. Elba is set to star in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Idris Elba has announced that he will be voicing Knuckles in upcoming sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

"Knock, knock....," Elba said on Twitter alongside an image of Knuckles' signature spiked fist.

Advertisement

"This should punch things up," the official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series said in response.

Knuckles is a red echidna who is known for using his fists. The character made his first appearance in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the Sega Genesis, becoming a franchise mainstay ever since.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will race into theaters on April 8, 2022.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic with Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Lee Majdoub also starred in the first film, which hit theaters in February 2020.

Director Jeff Fowler is returning for the sequel along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Advertisement

Elba recently starred as DC Comics villain Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He also stars in Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which will open the 65th annual BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6.

Read More

'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival Idris Elba in trouble for hurting Superman in new 'Suicide Squad' trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated film centering on Geralt of Rivia's mentor Vesemir, is coming to Netflix.
Johnny Depp to receive Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
Johnny Depp to receive Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp is set to receive the Donostia Award at the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
Ridley Scott to be honored at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
Ridley Scott to be honored at Venice Film Festival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott is set to be honored at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival with the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "The Suicide Squad" is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters, earning $26.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Movies // 5 days ago
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to "The Lost Daughter," the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "Cry Macho" on Thursday. Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the drama as a former rodeo star driving a boy from Mexico to Texas.
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Movies // 5 days ago
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of "She's All That" starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, is coming to Netflix.
'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer
Movies // 6 days ago
'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Annette," a new musical film directed by Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 6 days ago
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "The Harder They Fall," a Netflix Western film starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King, will screen during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala.
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Movies // 6 days ago
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in "Your Place or Mine," a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/