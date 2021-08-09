'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer teases Vesemir's origins

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Monday featuring Theo James as the voice of Vesemir, a witcher and the mentor of Geralt of Rivia.

Nightmare of the Wolf is a spinoff of the live-action Netflix series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill as Geralt. The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games.

Nightmare of the Wolf tells the origin story of Vesemir. The film also features the voices of Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst.

The trailer follows a young Vesemir as he is transformed into a witcher, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities. As a young adult, Vesemir unites with other witchers to slay monsters.

Netflix also shared a poster for the film.

Vesemir's monster-hunting tour across the Continent begins here. Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 23. pic.twitter.com/1dtkGLwlWM— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 9, 2021

Nightmare of the Wolf is written by Beau DeMayo and directed by Kwang II Han. The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as an executive producer.

Nightmare of the Wolf premieres Aug. 23 on Netflix.