Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 8, 2021 / 9:11 PM

'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M

By
Cast member Margot Robbie attends the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles on August 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Margot Robbie attends the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles on August 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Suicide Squad is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters, earning $26.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The action flick is also streaming on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Coming in at No. 2 is Jungle Cruise with $15.7 million, followed by Old at No. 3 with $4.1 million, Black Widow at No. 4 with $4 million and Stillwater at No. 5 with $2.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Green Knight at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Snake Eyes at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 9 with $1.3 million and F9: The Fast Saga at No. 10 with $1.23 million.

This week's box office take for the Top 10 movies was about $62.4 million, compared to last week when Jungle Cruise was No. 1 and the Top 10 racked up about $75 million in receipts.

Read More

Trevor Moore from Whitest Kids U Know dead at 41 'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70 'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'

Latest Headlines

Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Movies // 2 days ago
Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to "The Lost Daughter," the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "Cry Macho" on Thursday. Clint Eastwood directs and stars in the drama as a former rodeo star driving a boy from Mexico to Texas.
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Movies // 3 days ago
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of "She's All That" starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, is coming to Netflix.
'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Annette," a new musical film directed by Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "The Harder They Fall," a Netflix Western film starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King, will screen during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala.
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Movies // 4 days ago
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in "Your Place or Mine," a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix.
'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge
Movies // 4 days ago
'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Kate," a new action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson and Michiel Huisman, is coming to Netflix in September.
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Movies // 5 days ago
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "List of a Lifetime," a new film featuring Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan and Shannen Doherty, will premiere in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Movies // 5 days ago
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano will produce the Netflix family film "Take the Ice" with Debra Martin Chase.
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Movies // 6 days ago
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Worth," a new film starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci that explores the 9/11 victim compensation fund, will premiere in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trevor Moore from Whitest Kids U Know dead at 41
Trevor Moore from Whitest Kids U Know dead at 41
'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/