'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Suicide Squad is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters, earning $26.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The action flick is also streaming on HBO Max.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jungle Cruise with $15.7 million, followed by Old at No. 3 with $4.1 million, Black Widow at No. 4 with $4 million and Stillwater at No. 5 with $2.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Green Knight at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Snake Eyes at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 9 with $1.3 million and F9: The Fast Saga at No. 10 with $1.23 million.

This week's box office take for the Top 10 movies was about $62.4 million, compared to last week when Jungle Cruise was No. 1 and the Top 10 racked up about $75 million in receipts.