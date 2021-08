Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'

Oliver Jackson-Cohen attends the premiere of the film "Faster" in Los Angeles in 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jessie Buckley attends the premiere of "Judy" in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dakota Johnson attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Colman arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Netflix said it will release actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut, "The Lost Daughter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to The Lost Daughter, the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal also wrote the script, based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel about a woman who confronts her past troubles during a beach vacation.

Advertisement

The movie was filmed in Greece last year and will have its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Netflix previously released Gyllenhaal's 2018 film, The Kindergarten Teacher.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix again," Gyllenhaal said in a statement Thursday.

"They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I'm delighted to be included in that company."

The Lost Daughter's ensemble includes Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris and Dagmara DomiƄczyk.