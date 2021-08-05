Trending
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover

Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred in She's All That, stars in the Netflix remake He's All That. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred in "She's All That," stars in the Netflix remake "He's All That." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film He's All That.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen romantic comedy film Wednesday featuring TikTok star Addison Rae as Padgett Sawyer, a high school student and social media influencer.

He's All That is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She's All That starring Freddie Prinze, Jr., and Rachael Leigh Cook.

The preview shows Padgett (Rae) attempt to turn her "weird" and "antisocial" classmate Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into the school prom king after she finds her boyfriend (Peyton Meyer) cheating. Padgett starts to fall for Cameron (Buchanan) after his makeover.

"The contemporary story follows an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school's biggest loser into prom king," an official description reads.

Cook, who played Laney Boggs in She's All That, plays Padgett's mom in the new movie. Madison Pettis, Myra Molloy, Isabella Crovetti and Kourtney Kardashian co-star.

He's All That premieres Aug. 28 on Netflix.

Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021 'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky 'Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum files for divorce from Ashley Hebert What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

