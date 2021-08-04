Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 4, 2021 / 11:58 AM

'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival

By
Idris Elba stars in the new Western film The Harder They Fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Idris Elba stars in the new Western film "The Harder They Fall." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Harder They Fall will open the 65th annual BFI London Film Festival.

Organizers said Wednesday that the Netflix Western film will screen during the festival's opening night gala in October.

Advertisement

The Harder They Fall will have its world premiere Oct. 6 at the BFI London Film Festival venue at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Londoner Jeymes Samuel, who directed the film, is expected to attend, along with cast members Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King and Idris Elba.

"It's a great honor that The Harder They Fall will have its world premiere opening the 65th BFI London Film Festival," Samuel said in a statement. "Growing up in the U.K., the festival has always been the highlight of my year and I couldn't have imagined anything better than to have my debut film included in this year's lineup."



Advertisement

The Harder They Fall will simultaneously have preview screenings at theaters across the United Kingdom. The movie will premiere Nov. 3 on Netflix after opening in U.K. cinemas.

Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin wrote the script for the new film, which features an original soundtrack album produced by Samuel and executive produced by Shawn Carter, aka Jay Z.

The Harder They Fall follows Nat Love (Majors), an outlaw who seeks revenge on Rufus Buck (Elba), the man who killed his parents. Nat is joined by Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), while Rufus' gang includes "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the film in June.

The BFI London Film Festival will take place Oct. 6-17.

Read More

'The Harder They Fall' teaser: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba face off in new Western 'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection 'Madres Paralelas' to open Venice Film Festival What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Movies // 57 minutes ago
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in "Your Place or Mine," a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix.
'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Kate," a new action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson and Michiel Huisman, is coming to Netflix in September.
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Movies // 22 hours ago
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "List of a Lifetime," a new film featuring Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan and Shannen Doherty, will premiere in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Movies // 23 hours ago
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano will produce the Netflix family film "Take the Ice" with Debra Martin Chase.
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Movies // 2 days ago
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Worth," a new film starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci that explores the 9/11 victim compensation fund, will premiere in September.
'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure, "Jungle Cruise," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
Movies // 3 days ago
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
July 31 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of the family adventure "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is being postponed out of concerns regarding the new Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
Movies // 4 days ago
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
July 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play a small role in writer-director Wes Anderson's next film.
Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic
Movies // 5 days ago
Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic
July 30 (UPI) -- "Respect," a new film starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, will open in theaters in August.
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Movies // 5 days ago
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
July 30 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hoult will star with Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the dark comedy "The Menu."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/