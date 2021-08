'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge

Mary Elizabeth Winstead attends the New York premiere of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Michiel Huisman attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mary Elizabeth Winstead attends the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Woody Harrelson attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in the new action thriller "Kate." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Kate.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Wednesday featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular character, an assassin named Kate.

Advertisement

The preview shows Kate (Winstead) seek answers and revenge after being poisoned prior to a hit on a Yakuza leader. Along the way, she befriends the daughter of one of her past victims.

"After she's poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims," an official description reads.

Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman and Tadanobu Asano co-star.

Kate is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and produced by Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch.

Netflix also shared a poster for the film featuring the tagline "There's no time for mercy."

Advertisement

Kate premieres Sept. 10 on Netflix.

Winstead is known for the films Live Free or Die Hard, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 10 Cloverfield Lane, and for playing Nikki Swango in Fargo Season 3.