Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 4, 2021 / 11:30 AM

Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com

By
Ashton Kutcher will star in Your Place or Mine, a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ashton Kutcher will star in "Your Place or Mine," a new romantic comedy coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher has joined the cast of the new film Your Place or Mine.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Kutcher, 43, will star with Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming romantic comedy.

Advertisement

Your Place or Mine is based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will make her feature directorial debut with the film.

The film follows two best friends (Kutcher and Witherspoon) living on opposite coasts, who swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change.

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will co-produce the project with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films. Lauren Neustadter will also produce for Hello Sunshine, along with McKenna for Lean Machine.

News broke this week that Hello Sunshine has sold for more than $900 million to a media company backed by the private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. Witherspoon will join the board of the new company and continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

Kutcher most recently starred in the Netflix series The Ranch, which ended in January 2020 after four seasons.

Witherspoon stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and will reprise the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon turns 45: a look back

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of "Pleasantville" in Los Angeles on October 20,1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth to executive produce Stand Up to Cancer special Mindy Kaling working on 'first draft' of 'Legally Blonde 3' 'The Morning Show': Julianna Margulies plays TV anchor in Season 2 teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 29 minutes ago
'The Harder They Fall' to open BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "The Harder They Fall," a Netflix Western film starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King, will screen during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala.
'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Kate' trailer shows Mary Elizabeth Winstead seek revenge
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Kate," a new action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson and Michiel Huisman, is coming to Netflix in September.
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Movies // 22 hours ago
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "List of a Lifetime," a new film featuring Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan and Shannen Doherty, will premiere in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Movies // 23 hours ago
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano will produce the Netflix family film "Take the Ice" with Debra Martin Chase.
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Movies // 2 days ago
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Worth," a new film starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci that explores the 9/11 victim compensation fund, will premiere in September.
'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure, "Jungle Cruise," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
Movies // 3 days ago
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
July 31 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of the family adventure "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is being postponed out of concerns regarding the new Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
Movies // 4 days ago
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
July 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play a small role in writer-director Wes Anderson's next film.
Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic
Movies // 5 days ago
Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic
July 30 (UPI) -- "Respect," a new film starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, will open in theaters in August.
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Movies // 5 days ago
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
July 30 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hoult will star with Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in the dark comedy "The Menu."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/