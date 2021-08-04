Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher has joined the cast of the new film Your Place or Mine.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Kutcher, 43, will star with Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming romantic comedy.

Your Place or Mine is based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will make her feature directorial debut with the film.

The film follows two best friends (Kutcher and Witherspoon) living on opposite coasts, who swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change.

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will co-produce the project with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films. Lauren Neustadter will also produce for Hello Sunshine, along with McKenna for Lean Machine.

News broke this week that Hello Sunshine has sold for more than $900 million to a media company backed by the private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. Witherspoon will join the board of the new company and continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

Kutcher most recently starred in the Netflix series The Ranch, which ended in January 2020 after four seasons.

Witherspoon stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and will reprise the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.



