Aug. 4, 2021 / 12:30 PM

'Annette': Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard sing in final trailer

Marion Cotillard (L) and Adam Driver attend a Cannes Film Festival photocall for Annette in July. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Marion Cotillard (L) and Adam Driver attend a Cannes Film Festival photocall for "Annette" in July. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Annette.

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the musical film Wednesday featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

In the preview, standup comedian Henry McHenry (Driver) recalls how he fell in love with his wife, famed singer Ann Defrasnoux (Cotillard). At one point, the pair are seen singing in the street with other cast members.

"The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down," an official description reads.

Ron Mael and Russell Mael of the band Sparks wrote the script for the film, which is directed by Leos Carax. The movie features original music and songs by Sparks.

Sparks released a music video for the song "So We May Start" from Annette in July. Annette opened the Cannes Film Festival the same month.

Annette opens in theaters Friday and will start streaming Aug. 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film marks the English-language debut of Carax, a French director known for Les Amants du Pont-Neuf and Holy Motors.

