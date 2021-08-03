Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 1:47 PM

'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime

Kelly Hu will star in the Lifetime movie List of a Lifetime. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- List of a Lifetime, a new film starring Kelly Hu, is coming to Lifetime.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Lifetime acquired the new film, formerly titled Breast Cancer Bucket List, as part of its annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life initiative.

List of a Lifetime stars Hu, whose mother, grandmother and aunt had breast cancer, Sylvia Kwan, Jamie Kahler, Patricia Velasquez and Jane Sibbett. The film also features Shannen Doherty, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer.

List of a Lifetime follows Brenda Lee (Hu), a woman whose breast cancer diagnosis inspires her to look for the daughter she placed for adoption decades ago. She finds her daughter, Talia (Kwan), who convinces her to make and complete a bucket list.

Doherty and Kahler play Talia's adoptive parents, Diana and Marty.

The new movie will premiere Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT during Breast Cancer Awareness month. Jessica Landy wrote the script, with Roxy Shih as director.

Lifetime confirmed the project by re-tweeting the news Tuesday.

Doherty will also direct special content for Lifetime's Stop Breast Cancer for Life Campaign, which supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The content features Doherty, Hu, Kwan and Velasquez and will air on Lifetime throughout October.

Hu is known for playing Pearl Zhu on The Vampire Diaries and China White on Arrow. She also portrayed Callie "Cece" Cartwig on The 100.

