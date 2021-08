'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M

Left to right, Aaron Pierre, Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, M. Night Shyamalan, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff and Nikki Amuka-Bird arrive on the red carpet at the "Old" New York premiere on July 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet at the "A Quiet Place Part II" premiere in 2020 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson's "Jungle Cruise" is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure, Jungle Cruise, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Green Knight with $6.8 million, followed by Old at No. 3 with $6.7 million, Black Widow at No. 4 with $6.4 million and Stillwater at No. 5 with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 6 with $4.3 million, Snake Eyes at No. 7 with $4 million, F9 at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 9 with $2.2 million and The Boss Baby: Family Business at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

Many of the films, including Jungle Cruise, are also available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms as a means to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend's theatrical Top 10 grossed a total of about $73 million in the United States and Canada, while last week's Top 10 scored about $67 million when Old was No. 1.