'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure, Jungle Cruise, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Green Knight with $6.8 million, followed by Old at No. 3 with $6.7 million, Black Widow at No. 4 with $6.4 million and Stillwater at No. 5 with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 6 with $4.3 million, Snake Eyes at No. 7 with $4 million, F9 at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 9 with $2.2 million and The Boss Baby: Family Business at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

Many of the films, including Jungle Cruise, are also available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms as a means to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend's theatrical Top 10 grossed a total of about $73 million in the United States and Canada, while last week's Top 10 scored about $67 million when Old was No. 1.