July 31, 2021 / 1:26 PM

'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns

Darby Camp arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Darby Camp arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of the family adventure Clifford the Big Red Dog is being postponed out of concerns regarding the new Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The movie is scheduled its have a world premiere screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was expected to open in North American theaters Sept. 17, but Paramount Pictures is looking for a new date since COVID-19 cases are again on the rise and might keep parents and children from heading to the multiplex.

The live-action and animation hybrid adaptation of Norman Bridwell's children's book stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, John Cleese, Rosie Perez, Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Tony Hale. David Alan Grier lends his voice to the titular, 25-foot-tall pup.

Most U.S. and Canadian cinemas closed temporarily, then reopened with strict safety measures in place in recent months, but attendance at screenings has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Many studios -- such as Disney and Warner Bros. -- have opted to release their films on both streaming platforms and in theaters to give them the widest audience possible.



