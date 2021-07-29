Trending
July 29, 2021 / 12:01 PM

'Vivo' journeys to deliver love letter in trailer for animated film

Lin-Manuel Miranda voices the title character in the animated musical film Vivo.
Lin-Manuel Miranda voices the title character in the animated musical film "Vivo." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Vivo.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated musical film Thursday featuring the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda as the kinkajou Vivo, a tropical rainforest mammal known as a "honey bear."

The preview shows Vivo (Miranda) undertake a journey for his owner, Andrés (Juan de Marcos González). Vivo teams up with Andrés' grand-niece, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), to deliver a love letter in the form of a song to Andrés' lost love, Marta (Gloria Estefan).

Vivo is directed by Kirk DeMicco and features music by Alex Lacamoire. The film also features the voices of Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Leslie David Baker and Katie Lowes.

Netflix shared a teaser for Vivo last week that shows Vivo and Gabi traveling through the Florida Everglades.

"Vivo is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds," an official description reads.

Vivo premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix.

