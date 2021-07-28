Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 28, 2021 / 3:00 AM

'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'

By
Abigail Breslin plays an American student falsely imprisoned for murder in Marseille, France, in Stillwater. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Abigail Breslin plays an American student falsely imprisoned for murder in Marseille, France, in "Stillwater." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin, who stars in the film Stillwater, opening Friday, said the film explores how people react when faced with a crisis. Breslin plays an American college student serving a prison term in Marseille, France, for a murder she did not commit.

"I think we never know how we're going to react to challenges in life until we're faced with them," Breslin told UPI in a Zoom interview. "She just never imagined that it would go this far and that this would end up being the majority of her youth."

Advertisement

Though reminiscent of the real-life case of Amanda Knox, Stillwater is a fictional story. Knox was acquitted after first serving four years in an Italian prison for the murder of her roommate.

Allison Baker (Breslin) was attending college in Marseille when she found her roommate, Lina, murdered in their shared apartment. Stillwater begins as Allison is five years into a nine-year sentence.

The 25-year-old Breslin never attended college. However, she said she could put herself in Allison's shoes as a young woman from Stillwater, Okla., overwhelmed by circumstances.

"When we're in our later teens or early 20s, we all want to be independent and broaden our horizons," Breslin said. "It's tragic because so many people in their college years make mistakes, but this is certainly the most severe end of those mistakes."

Advertisement

Allison and Lina were girlfriends, so Allison is mourning her lost love, as well as her own circumstances. Breslin said she imagined Lina and Allison's relationship before the events of the film, including the length of their relationship.

Allison's father Bill (Matt Damon) begins to investigate new leads, hoping to reopen the case and free his daughter. Stillwater filmed Allison's scenes and Bill's visits in the Baumettes Penitentiary in Marseille.

"That was definitely really interesting and really helpful to film there and see what my day-to-day life would be like," Breslin said. "[It was] very upsetting to be in there, for sure."

Before her trial, Allison had a rocky relationship with her father. Bill's construction and disaster clean-up job required him to travel a lot. He also is a recovering alcoholic.

Bill stays in Marseille with a single mother, Virginie (Camille Cottin), and her daughter, Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Allison does receive a one-day prison furlough during which she sees Bill being a father figure to Maya.

"It's definitely a little bit of a sadness that she feels when she sees him kind of living out what she feels should have been their relationship and their bond," Breslin said.

Breslin had been acting for seven years when she played the title role in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine. At age 9, Breslin played talent show contestant Olive in the Oscar-winning film.

Advertisement

In the ensuing decade and one-half, Breslin played teenaged roles in The Call, Maggie and TV's Scream Queens. The two Zombieland films show Breslin at 13 and 23.

Still, Breslin said people remember Little Miss Sunshine. The actress said she remains grateful to the film for paving the way for future roles.

"I feel so lucky that it touched so many people," Breslin said. "It definitely was a huge thing for me because it gave me a lot of opportunities."

Read More

Simon Rich: Absurd 'New Teeth' still 'very autobiographical' 'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals' Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year

Latest Headlines

'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection
Movies // 12 hours ago
'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog," a new film directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, will be shown at the New York Film Festival.
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for "The Night House" on Tuesday. The horror film starring Rebecca Hall opens Aug. 20.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace stumble upon old Ghostbuster technology and learn about their family's connection to the supernatural fighting force in the latest trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- "No Time to Die," a new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux, will open in theaters in October.
'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel
Movies // 1 day ago
'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel
July 26 (UPI) -- "Army of Thieves," a new film starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel and produced by Zack Synder, is coming to Netflix.
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
Movies // 1 day ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Last Duel," "Last Night in Soho," "Spencer" and more have joined the lineup for the 78th annual Venice Film Festival.
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
July 25 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, "Old," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $16.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year
Movies // 4 days ago
Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year
July 23 (UPI) -- The 37th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled for March 6, 2022 -- three weeks before the 94th Oscars gala recognizing excellence in cinema is to take place.
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
Movies // 5 days ago
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Settlers" star Sofia Boutella said the story of a mother on a remote Mars colony made her think about Earth's environmental crisis and themes of motherhood.
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
July 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the latest trailer for "Dune" on Thursday. The trailer shows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) dreaming of Chani (Zendaya) before ultimately meeting her on planet Arrakis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC
LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/