Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer

Beth (Rebecca Hall) tries to find the solution to her problem in books. Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Rebecca Hall stars in "The Night House." Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

July 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for The Night House on Tuesday. The film opens Aug. 20.

Rebecca Hall plays Beth, a recent widow whose husband died by suicide. As she lives in their house alone, Beth is haunted by spirits who may be related to her husband.

Advertisement

"All houses where men have lived and died are haunted houses," Beth says in voiceover.

The trailer shows Beth discovering bloody footprints, slamming doors and words written in bathroom mirror fog. By the end of the trailer, Beth is wrestling with an unseen force dragging her across the house.

Complimentary quotes from Bloody Disgusting, Nerdist, Next Best Picture and more praise The Night House. The film first screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

David Bruckner directed The Night House from a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Bruckner previously directed the horror film The Ritual and co-directed The Signal.

Bruckner has also directed segments of anthology films Southbound, V/H/S and the TV series Creepshow. He is attached to direct a Hellraiser remake next.