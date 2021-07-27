Trending
July 27, 2021 / 11:39 AM

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer

Finn Wolfhard stars in the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 27 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace stumble upon old Ghostbuster technology and learn about their family's connection to the supernatural fighting force in the latest trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Wolfhard and Grace portray a brother and sister who move into a small town with their mother, portrayed by Carrie Coon in the clip released on Tuesday.

The family is related to Ghostbuster Egon, who was originally portrayed by the late Harold Ramis. Egon left his family a farmhouse containing items he used as a Ghostbuster.

Grace discovers item used to trap ghosts while Wolfhard fixes the Ghostbuster's signature Ecto-1 car and takes it out for a drive. Grace later tries to take down a ghost using a Proton Pack while Wolfhard is driving the car.

Paul Rudd also stars as school teacher Mr. Grooberson who starts researching the original Ghostbusters after the small town is taken over by supernatural forces.

Rudd encounters mini versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and tries to call the original Ghostbusters with the voice of Dan Aykroyd hanging up on him.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to theaters on Nov. 11. Jason Reitman directed the film, which acts as a sequel to 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II.

Original stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts also star along with Aykroyd.

Jason Reitman is the son of director Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two films. Jason Reitman is co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan with Ivan Reitman producing.

