Advertisement
Movies
July 26, 2021 / 12:16 PM

James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer

By
Daniel Craig plays James Bond in No Time to Die. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Daniel Craig plays James Bond in "No Time to Die." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in a new trailer for No Time to Die.

The preview, titled "Bond is Back," shows Bond (Craig) introduce himself, reunite with Q (Ben Whishaw) and face off with the new villain Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek).

Advertisement

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. The movie is Craig's fifth and final film as Bond.

Fukunaga said in an interview with Total Film this month that he and Barbara Broccoli, who has produced every bond film since GoldenEye (1995), discussed Craig's potential replacement before the actor committed to No Time to Die.

"Two years ago I took Barbara to my favorite Japanese restaurant in New York," Fukunaga said. "I tried to wine and dine her. At that point Daniel said he wasn't doing another one, so we spit-balled all the potential new Bonds -- that was exciting."

Advertisement

Broccoli said No Time to Die concludes Craig's five-film arc nicely.

"This film feels like a good bookend to Casino [Royale], because his emotional evolution gets to a place where we've never seen Bond before. So that's pretty exciting," she said.

Craig said the new film centers on "love and family."

No Time to Die opens in theaters Oct. 8. The film's release has been postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks Kyle Richards hospitalized after 'multiple' bee stings What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel
July 26 (UPI) -- "Army of Thieves," a new film starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Nathalie Emmanuel and produced by Zack Synder, is coming to Netflix.
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
Movies // 4 hours ago
Venice Film Festival: 'Last Duel,' 'Last Night in Soho' join lineup
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Last Duel," "Last Night in Soho," "Spencer" and more have joined the lineup for the 78th annual Venice Film Festival.
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
July 25 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, "Old," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $16.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year
Movies // 3 days ago
Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year
July 23 (UPI) -- The 37th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled for March 6, 2022 -- three weeks before the 94th Oscars gala recognizing excellence in cinema is to take place.
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Settlers" star Sofia Boutella said the story of a mother on a remote Mars colony made her think about Earth's environmental crisis and themes of motherhood.
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
July 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the latest trailer for "Dune" on Thursday. The trailer shows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) dreaming of Chani (Zendaya) before ultimately meeting her on planet Arrakis.
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
Movies // 4 days ago
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
July 22 (UPI) -- Director Rob Zombie posted on social media photos of what the star of his new version of "The Munsters" will look like.
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble
Movies // 4 days ago
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble
July 22 (UPI) -- "I May Destroy You" star Michaela Coel has landed a role in the sequel to 2018's Marvel epic, "Black Panther."
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Movies // 4 days ago
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
July 22 (UPI) -- "In the Heights" actress Leslie Grace is set to play the titular crime-fighter in HBO Max's movie, "Batgirl."
Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year
Movies // 4 days ago
Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- "Old" stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Eliza Scanlen speak with UPI about M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, whose story has parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie hits theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
J. Lo goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday
J. Lo goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/