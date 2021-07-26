Advertisement
Movies
July 26, 2021

'Army of Thieves': Netflix shares first teaser for 'Army of the Dead' prequel

By
Nathalie Emmanuel plays Gwendoline in the new film Army of Thieves. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Nathalie Emmanuel plays Gwendoline in the new film "Army of Thieves." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Army of Thieves.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the heist film Sunday featuring Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.

Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder's film Army of the Dead, released in May. The new movie is directed by Schweighöfer and centers on his character, the safecracker Dieter.

The preview shows a mysterious woman, Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), recruit Dieter for a series of heists involving "legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe" in the early days of the zombie outbreak.

"In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals," an official description reads.

The film is produced by Snyder and Deborah Synder and co-stars Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai and Peter Simonischek.

Deborah Snyder said at a panel at Comic-Con at Home on Sunday that Army of Thieves is "not a zombie film."

"This is more of a romantic comedy heist film than anything else, [but it] happens to live in this world where zombies are in the United States. Banking systems [have] some instability, so it it's having people move money around," she said.

Army of Thieves is "coming soon" to Netflix.

Emmanuel is also known for playing Missandei on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

