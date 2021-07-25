Advertisement
July 25, 2021 / 5:49 PM

'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M

Left to right, Aaron Pierre, Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, M. Night Shyamalan, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff and Nikki Amuka-Bird arrive on the red carpet at the Old New York premiere on July 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 25 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, Old, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $16.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Snake Eyes with $13.4 million, followed by Black Widow at No. 3 with $11.6 million, Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 4 with $9.6 million and F9: The Fast Saga at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Boss Baby: Family Business at No. 7 with $2.7 million, The Forever Purge at No. 8 with $2.3 million, A Quiet Place Part II at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain at No. 10 with $830,000.

Several of the films are also available on streaming platforms as part of a strategy to get as many people to see them as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.

