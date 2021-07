'Old' tops North American box office with $16.5M

Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet at the "A Quiet Place Part II" world premiere in 2020 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Millicent Simmonds (R) and Cillian Murphy arrive on the red carpet at the "A Quiet Place Part II" world premiere in New York City in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

M. Night Shyamalan (R) and Kylie Begley arrive on the red carpet at the "Old" New York premiere on July 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

M. Night Shyamalan (L) and Bhavna Vaswani arrive on the red carpet at the "Old" New York premiere on July 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Aaron Pierre, Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, M. Night Shyamalan, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff and Nikki Amuka-Bird arrive on the red carpet at the "Old" New York premiere on July 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, Old, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $16.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Snake Eyes with $13.4 million, followed by Black Widow at No. 3 with $11.6 million, Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 4 with $9.6 million and F9: The Fast Saga at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Boss Baby: Family Business at No. 7 with $2.7 million, The Forever Purge at No. 8 with $2.3 million, A Quiet Place Part II at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain at No. 10 with $830,000.

Several of the films are also available on streaming platforms as part of a strategy to get as many people to see them as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.