Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 23, 2021 / 9:01 AM

Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year

By
Zazie Beetz (L) and David Rysdahl attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2020. The 2022 edition of the prize presentation is to take place on March 6 -- three weeks before the Oscars. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Zazie Beetz (L) and David Rysdahl attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2020. The 2022 edition of the prize presentation is to take place on March 6 -- three weeks before the Oscars. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The 37th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled for March 6, 2022 -- three weeks before the 94th Oscars gala recognizing excellence in cinema to take place.

This marks a break from tradition since the Spirit Awards, which honor low-budget movies, are typically handed out the day before the Oscars.

Advertisement

The Spirit Awards presentation is still expected to be held in a tent on a beach in Santa Monica whereas the Oscars ceremony is a more formal affair.

Spirit Awards organizers changed the date because they are seeking to raise the profile of the event and possibly influence what pictures and artists go on to the Oscars.

Nomadland won Best Feature at the Spirit Awards this year, then, the next day, scored the Best Picture prize at the Oscars.

Read More

'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2 A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Latest Headlines

'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Settlers" star Sofia Boutella said the story of a mother on a remote Mars colony made her think about Earth's environmental crisis and themes of motherhood.
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer
July 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the latest trailer for "Dune" on Thursday. The trailer shows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) dreaming of Chani (Zendaya) before ultimately meeting her on planet Arrakis.
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
Movies // 1 day ago
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
July 22 (UPI) -- Director Rob Zombie posted on social media photos of what the star of his new version of "The Munsters" will look like.
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble
Movies // 1 day ago
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble
July 22 (UPI) -- "I May Destroy You" star Michaela Coel has landed a role in the sequel to 2018's Marvel epic, "Black Panther."
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
July 22 (UPI) -- "In the Heights" actress Leslie Grace is set to play the titular crime-fighter in HBO Max's movie, "Batgirl."
Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year
Movies // 1 day ago
Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen: 'Old' parallels pandemic year
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- "Old" stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Eliza Scanlen speak with UPI about M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, whose story has parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie hits theaters Friday.
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
LOS ANGELES, July 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is showing fans the first 10 minutes of "Dune," plus an additional scene and behind-the-scenes interviews, in IMAX theaters Wednesday and Thursday.
'Vivo': Lin-Manuel Miranda sings in teaser for animated film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Vivo': Lin-Manuel Miranda sings in teaser for animated film
July 21 (UPI) -- "Vivo," an animated film featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoe Saldana and Gloria Estefan, will premiere on Netflix in August.
Renee Elise Goldsberry to star in Billy Porter's 'What If?' film
Movies // 2 days ago
Renee Elise Goldsberry to star in Billy Porter's 'What If?' film
July 21 (UPI) -- "Hamilton" actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is set to star in the film, "What If?"
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
July 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros released the trailer for "Malignant" on Tuesday. James Wan's latest horror film opens Sept. 10 in theaters and premieres on HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen to release new book 'Renegades'
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen to release new book 'Renegades'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/