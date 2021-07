Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year

Zazie Beetz (L) and David Rysdahl attend the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2020. The 2022 edition of the prize presentation is to take place on March 6 -- three weeks before the Oscars. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The 37th Independent Spirit Awards have been scheduled for March 6, 2022 -- three weeks before the 94th Oscars gala recognizing excellence in cinema to take place.

This marks a break from tradition since the Spirit Awards, which honor low-budget movies, are typically handed out the day before the Oscars.

The Spirit Awards presentation is still expected to be held in a tent on a beach in Santa Monica whereas the Oscars ceremony is a more formal affair.

Spirit Awards organizers changed the date because they are seeking to raise the profile of the event and possibly influence what pictures and artists go on to the Oscars.

Nomadland won Best Feature at the Spirit Awards this year, then, the next day, scored the Best Picture prize at the Oscars.