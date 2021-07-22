Trending
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble

By
Michaela Coel is joining the ensemble for the sequel to 2018's Black Panther. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 22 (UPI) -- I May Destroy You star, writer and director Michaela Coel has landed a role in the sequel to 2018's Marvel epic, Black Panther.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety announced the casting news Wednesday, but offered no details about whom Coel will play.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with director Ryan Coogler at the helm, is now filming in Atlanta.

Most of the stars from the original film, including Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Winston Duke, are expected to return for the sequel.

Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular African hero in the first movie, died of cancer in 2020. He was 43.

Wakanda Forever is set for theatrical release on July 8, 2022.

