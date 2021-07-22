Trending
July 22, 2021

Timothee Chalamet dreams of Zendaya in 'Dune' trailer

Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in Dune. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in "Dune." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for their upcoming Dune Thursday. The studio is showing the first 10 minutes of the movie and additional footage in IMAX theaters Wednesday and Thursday.

The trailer opens with shots of Zendaya as Chani looking over the sand. In narration, she explains that her planet Arrakis has spice in the air.

Spice is the key resource in Frank Herbert's novel Dune. The House Atreides will battle the Fremen over the spice on the planet Arrakis.

Chani quickly remarks on the outsiders ravaging her land, and shots of violent fiery battle back her up. Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) has been dreaming about Chani but does not yet know who she is.

The emperor of Harkonnen asks House Atreides to bring peace to Arrakis. Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) leads his people onto Arrakis, where Paul meets Chani.

The trailer ends with more battle as Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) leads troops to defend Atreides. Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) also promises to "fight like demons" and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) agrees to protect Paul "with my life."

Denis Villeneuve directs Dune. The film is Part 1 of an adaptation of Herbert's book Villeneuve co-wrote with Jon Spaihts.

Dune is in theaters and HBO Max Oct. 22. IMAX screenings will present some footage of Arrakis on the full five story IMAX frame.

