Renee Elise Goldsberry to star in Billy Porter's 'What If?' film

Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the premiere "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Billy Porter arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Billy Porter arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2020. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Renee Elise Goldsberry will lead the cast of Billy Porter's film, "What If?" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Hamilton and Girls5Eva actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is set to star in the film, What If?

Newcomer Alvaro García Lecuona wrote the Orion Pictures project, which marks Pose star Billy Porter's feature film directorial debut.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson and Grant Reynolds.

The coming-of-age story follows a transgender high-school senior who unexpectedly finds romance before graduation.

Production began this week in Porter's native Pittsburgh.