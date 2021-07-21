Trending
Renee Elise Goldsberry to star in Billy Porter's 'What If?' film

Renee Elise Goldsberry will lead the cast of Billy Porter's film, What If? File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Renee Elise Goldsberry will lead the cast of Billy Porter's film, "What If?" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Hamilton and Girls5Eva actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is set to star in the film, What If?

Newcomer Alvaro García Lecuona wrote the Orion Pictures project, which marks Pose star Billy Porter's feature film directorial debut.

The cast also includes Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson and Grant Reynolds.

The coming-of-age story follows a transgender high-school senior who unexpectedly finds romance before graduation.

Production began this week in Porter's native Pittsburgh.

James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
Movies // 17 hours ago
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
July 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros released the trailer for "Malignant" on Tuesday. James Wan's latest horror film opens Sept. 10 in theaters and premieres on HBO Max.
'Jackass Forever' trailer shows Eric Andre join the antics
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Jackass Forever' trailer shows Eric Andre join the antics
July 20 (UPI) -- "Jackass Forever," a new film starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña and Chris Pontius, will open in theaters in October.
Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to star in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to star in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'
July 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and more have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming family adventure film, "We Have a Ghost."
'Madres Paralelas' to open Venice Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Madres Paralelas' to open Venice Film Festival
July 19 (UPI) -- "Madres Paralelas," a new drama directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Penélope Cruz, will open the Venice Film Festival in September.
'Space Jam' tops North American box office with $32M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Space Jam' tops North American box office with $32M
July 18 (UPI) -- "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $32 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jason Momoa in U.K. to film 'Aquaman' sequel
Movies // 2 days ago
Jason Momoa in U.K. to film 'Aquaman' sequel
July 18 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa took to Instagram Sunday to announce he is in Britain to film his second "Aquaman" epic.
Production wraps on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
Movies // 2 days ago
Production wraps on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
July 18 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he completed production on his upcoming DC Comics adventure, "Black Adam."
'Stuntman' trailer: Eddie Braun prepares to attempt Evel Knievel's canyon jump
Movies // 4 days ago
'Stuntman' trailer: Eddie Braun prepares to attempt Evel Knievel's canyon jump
July 16 (UPI) -- "Stuntman," a new documentary following Eddie Braun's attempt to complete Evel Knievel's Snake River Canyon rocket jump, will premiere July 23 on Disney+.
'Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild' coming to Netflix in August
Movies // 4 days ago
'Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild' coming to Netflix in August
July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a trailer and release date for "Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild," a CG animated special based on the Capcom video game.
'After We Fell' trailer brings Anna Todd novel to life
Movies // 5 days ago
'After We Fell' trailer brings Anna Todd novel to life
July 15 (UPI) -- "After We Fell," a romantic drama starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, will open in theaters in September.
