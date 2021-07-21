Renee Elise Goldsberry to star in Billy Porter's 'What If?' film

July 21 (UPI) -- Hamilton and Girls5Eva actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is set to star in the film, What If?

Newcomer Alvaro García Lecuona wrote the Orion Pictures project, which marks Pose star Billy Porter's feature film directorial debut.

The cast also includes Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson and Grant Reynolds.

The coming-of-age story follows a transgender high-school senior who unexpectedly finds romance before graduation.

Production began this week in Porter's native Pittsburgh.